The Greeneville Flyboys will kick off their season on the road against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 3, 2021.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — This summer, baseball fans in Greeneville will be cheering on the Flyboys.

The team announced its new name this week, inspired by history.

“I am so excited to finally share the Flyboys name with the Greeneville community! After a lot of research into the history of Greeneville and learning about the old airfield where the stadium used to be, as well as the strong history of patriotism in this area, we are thrilled to have come up with a name that honors both,” said Kat Foster, Flyboys General Manager. “We look forward to many years of the new Greeneville Flyboys and can’t wait to have our fans join us in this new adventure.”

This new identity comes as the Appalachian League helps streamline the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) in the partnership between Major League Baseball (MLB) and USA Baseball.

Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President said, “We are extremely pleased with the way the new logo and team name turned out in Greeneville. With all the history behind the name, we feel as if Flyboys is a perfect fit.”

The Greeneville Flyboys will kick off their season on the road against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 3, 2021. Then, make their way home to Pioneer Park to take on the Johnson City Doughboys on June 8, 2021.