Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano looked the best he's looked during his career at UT in the Vols win over Auburn on Saturday.
The numbers back it up.
Guarantano threw a career-high 21 passes on a career-high 31 attempts for a career-high 328 yards. You get the drift.
The sophomore quarterback threw a touchdown to both Ty Chandler and Jauan Jennings.
"I think he did a really good job today of him having an effect on his teammates," said Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt after the game.
"You can't ask for a better quarterback than him," said sophomore offensive lineman Trey Smith. "Jarrett just keeps playing, he just keeps showing his toughness week in and week out ."
