KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The white team dominated the orange team in Saturday’s Orange & White game, 28-10.

Things did not look pretty, after the first few minutes of play inside Neyland Stadium. Jarrett Guarantano and the first team offense went three-and-out on the opening drive. Then backup quarterback JT Shrout drove the second team offense into field goal range, but Paxton Brook’s kick sailed wide.

With a running clock, the first quarter went by quickly. Nobody scored.

Then Guarantano settled in.

The redshirt junior completed 10 of his 18 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the second quarter. That includes connections with Juan Jennings and Marquez Callaway for long passes of 31 and 52 yards, respectively.

White led 14-3 at halftime.

The white team defense started the second half with an interception by freshman safety Jaylen McCollough. On the next play, Guarantano connected with Jennings for a 7-yard touchdown.

He added one more touchdown throw, late in the fourth quarter.

Guarantano finished with 198 passing yards and four touchdowns off 19 completions. He won the game's most valuable player award.

"They've been throwing some crazy stuff at us, but it was very vanilla today," Guarantano said of the offensive play calling from new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

Ty Chandler rushed seven times for 32 yards, while Tim Jordan ran for 39 yards on eight carries.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the offensive line has to get better, so the running game can improve.

"We need to play with a little lower pad level...and we got to play with a little better body angels," he said.

Juan Jennings caught five balls for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Nearly 51,000 Tennessee fans attended the game. Pruitt appreciated the support.

"Great atmosphere all weekend for the university, lots of positive vibes," he said. "You can feel our fan base."

The Vols return to Neyland Stadium on August 31 to start the regular season against Georgia State.