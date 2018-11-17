Vols starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano left the 50-17 loss to Missouri with an injury after three first-quarter drives.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt told the CBS broadcast at halftime that Guarantano would not return to the game.

Tyree Gillespie got there IN A HURRY for the Mizzou sack. pic.twitter.com/IhuBN94SyD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 17, 2018

Tennessee's offense was held to -17 yards in the first quarter and Guarantano was sacked twice on the Vols first two pass plays.

Pruitt did not have an update on Guarantano during his postgame press conference, he said he had not yet talked to the team doctors.

Grad transfer Keller Chryst entered the game in the second quarter and completed 7-of-19 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions.

© 2018 WBIR