Vols starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano left the game against Missouri with an injury after three first-quarter drives.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt told the CBS broadcast at halftime that Guarantano would not return to the game.

Tyree Gillespie got there IN A HURRY for the Mizzou sack. pic.twitter.com/IhuBN94SyD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 17, 2018

Tennessee's offense was held to -17 yards in the first quarter and Guarantano was sacked twice on the Vols first two pass plays.

Grad transfer Keller Chryst entered the game in the second quarter and completed 4-of-7 passes for 108 yards and a costly interception in the first half. Tennessee trailed 26-10 at halftime.

