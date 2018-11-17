Vols starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano left the game against Missouri with an injury after three first-quarter drives.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt told the CBS broadcast at halftime that Guarantano would not return to the game.

Tennessee's offense was held to -17 yards in the first quarter and Guarantano was sacked twice on the Vols first two pass plays.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Grad transfer Keller Chryst entered the game in the second quarter and completed 4-of-7 passes for 108 yards and a costly interception in the first half. Tennessee trailed 26-10 at halftime.

© 2018 WBIR