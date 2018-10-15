The SEC named two Tennessee Vols as offensive and defensive players of the week.

Jarrett Guarantano was named as SEC Offensive Player of the week and Kyle Phillips was named defensive lineman of the week.

Tennessee beat No. 2 Auburn 30-24 to capture its first SEC win since November of 2016 and its first win over an SEC West team since 2010.

After a week off, both Tennessee's offense and defense had impressive performances.The Vols tallied 398 total yards of offense, while the defense forced three turnovers, and capitalized off two of them.

Jarrett Guarantano threw for a career-high 328 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vols scored on a 25-yd touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings in the third quarter to take the lead, and kept the momentum going.

Senior defensive end Kyle Phillips' sack on Stidham knocked the ball out and freshman defensive back Alontae Taylor recovered the ball in the end zone for a defensive score.

Jarrett Guarantano and Kyle Phillips have been named @SEC Players of the Week!#PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/vYTxw3iYl4 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 15, 2018

Tallied career highs in passing yards (328), attempts (32) and completions (21) while throwing two TDs in a 30-24 upset victory at No. 21 Auburn.@BroadwayJay2 is the #SECFB Co-Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/Cw2kuqnWp8 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 15, 2018

Tallied a career-high nine tackles, half-sack, forced fumble that led to TD in 30-24 upset victory at No. 21 Auburn.



Kyle Phillips is the #SECFB Defensive Lineman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/daa3R2X3PG — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 15, 2018

