Halls beats Gibbs in 2020 high school football season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After an off-season of postponements, cancellations and executive orders, the 2020 high school football season kicked off on Thursday night. The Halls Red Devils hosted the Gibbs Eagles in the first high school game in East Tennessee.
After going back-and-forth for most of the game, Halls scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win, 31-17.
It's the Devils' second consecutive win over the Eagles.
Halls' week two game against Karns is canceled. Their next scheduled game is at Clinton on Sept. 4. The Eagles start a three-game home stand with a match up against Seymour on Aug. 28.
RELATED: Four football coaches, at least 3 players at Bearden High positive for COVID-19, board members told