Halls honors team manager on senior night by placing him in starting lineup, letting him score the first basket

Senior team manager Maddox Shields started for the Red Devils on Friday night and scored their first basket.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Senior Maddox Shields is known as "Mad Dog" around Halls High School. He has been the boys' basketball team's manager for four seasons. On Friday night, the Devils placed Shields in the starting lineup on senior night against Anderson County.

Fans of both schools cheered as "Mad Dog" was introduced as a starter. The Halls student section even printed a large cutout of his head.

When the game started, an Anderson County player took the ball and scored on an uncontested layup. Then, Shields was handed to ball with the task of tying the game at 2-2.

He dribbled from one side of the court to the other. None of the Mavericks played defense. Instead, they cheered Shields on.

He missed his first attempt, but was handed the ball for a second try. Shields nailed the follow-up and tied the game. The fans erupted and the Halls student section chanted his name.

"When you have a child like Maddox, there are just certain dreams that you have for him...one of them was to have this kind of a high school experience. The team here treats him like one of their own," his mother, Tina Shields, said.