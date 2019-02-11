KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker - Dawson Holt, Grainger

In a must-win game for the Grizzlies, Holt dominated, carrying the ball 33 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns. Grainger is the No. 4 seed in its region and will play Anderson County in the first round of the playoffs.

David's Sticker - Michael Human, Grace Christian Academy

Human was anything but in GCA's win against Boyd Buchanan: four interceptions and a fumble recovery in the win. Grace Christian wins its region and will host Goodpasture next week.

Louis' Sticker - Jeffery Riddle, Fulton

Jeffery Riddle played big when his team needed him most, coming in to start in a game that had the potential to be must win. Riddle put up more than 300 yards on offense and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead 19-yard score in the fourth quarter. Fulton is the No. 3 seed in its region and will travel to Rhea County next week.

