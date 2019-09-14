KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: Carlitos Lopez, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Lopez was doing it all for the Highlanders on Friday: two interceptions, a blocked punt and receiving touchdown. Gatlinburg-Pittman is winning games by an average of 40.5 points this season.

David's Sticker: CJ Allen, Campbell County

Campbell County bounced back in a major way after losing to Oak Ridge last week. Allen had 180 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Louis' Sticker: Trey Foster, Austin-East

Trey Foster had an absolutely MONSTER game in a huge rivalry win against Fulton: 13/15 301 yards and three touchdowns through the air, 13 carries for 256 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. This is Austin-East's third win against Fulton since 2011.