KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker - Elijah Young, South-Doyle

Elijah has gotten a bunch of these this season, and for good reason. Friday night against Sevier County, he racked up 156 yards and four touchdowns on offense, a kick return touchdown on special teams and six tackles on defense.