Hendon Hooker, Vols QB, chosen as 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

Hooker is the first Vols to be recognized as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year since 2002.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, 24, has another accolade to show for his work over the season.

He was chosen by head coaches as the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, marking the first Vol to be recognized as the offensive player of the year since 2002 when the awards were split into offensive, defensive and special teams.

According to a release from Tennessee Football, Peyton Manning was the last UT quarterback to be named SEC Player of the Year in 1997, taking home the league's then-top individual honor.

On Monday, the Associated Press also announced that Hooker was also chosen as their Offensive Player of the Year. He was joined by wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and offensive tackle Darnell Wright as First-Team selections, while edge rusher Byron Young was a Second-Team selection.

He helped lead the No. 6 Vols to their first 10-win regular season since 2003 and the program's first-ever No. 1 ranking by the College Football Playoff committee. '

Hooker recorded around 9.53 yards per pass attempt while also ranking towards the top of the SEC in completion percentage, passing efficiency and total offense at 324.1 yards per game.