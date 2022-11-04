Hendon Hooker signs NIL deals with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville and French's Mustard

The Tennessee Football starting QB signed some major name, image and likeness deals recently.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker signed some major name, image and likeness deals recently. One of them was with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville and the other was with French's, a large mustard company.

Hooker was the first college athlete that French's ever signed such a deal with. The company commissioned a pair of mustard-yellow sneakers, paired with blue and red as seen on French's mustard bottles. The deal is meant to be a nod to when a wild game in 2021 resulted in a bottle of mustard being thrown onto the field.

Later, fans started asking players and coaches to autograph mustard bottles and the meme circulated through Vol Nation for months.

“I’ve been a huge fan of French’s my whole life, so it’s a dream to work with such an iconic brand," said Hooker in a press release. “I love that French’s has become part of our games, and this will be a fun opportunity to keep building that relationship with the community – not to mention raising my sneaker game.”

He also signed a name, image and likeness deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville. As part of the deal, he will represent the company on social media and in advertisements.