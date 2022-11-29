Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt recognized as finalists for national awards

Hooker was selected as one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award and Hyatt was picked as one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The iconic Tennessee quarterback-wide receiver duo, Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt, were both recognized on Tuesday as finalists for a pair of national awards.

Hooker was selected as one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award and Hyatt was picked as one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award.

The Maxwell Award annually recognizes the best player in college football. Hooker is up against Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Hooker is Tennessee's first finalist for the Maxwell Award since Peyton Manning won it in 1997.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented to the college football season's most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.

Hyatt is UT's first Biletnikoff finalist in program history and joins Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson on this year's ballot.