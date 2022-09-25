Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker named Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week

Hooker was instrumental in the Vols' win against Florida on Saturday, with 461 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week following his outstanding performance in the Vols' win against Florida on Saturday.

Hooker went 22-28 passing for a near-79-percent completion percentage and 349 yards with two passing touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 112 yards and added another touchdown in the 38-33 victory against the Gators.

He became the first Tennessee quarterback to pass for 300 yards and run for 100 yards or more since Josh Dobbs reached that mark in 2016.

Through four games this season, Hooker has thrown for 1193 yards, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and has rushed for 175 yards and three scores.