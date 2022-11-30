Vols QB Hendon Hooker named Walter Camp Player of the Year Finalist

He accumulated 3,565 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist on Wednesday afternoon.

The award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding college football player. Hooker had an outstanding season prior to his season-ending torn ACL against South Carolina.

He accumulated 3,565 yards of total offense. While completing 69.6% of his passes, he threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns and only threw two interceptions. He also rushed for 430 yards and five additional touchdowns on the ground.

Hooker was selected as one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award on Tuesday, which recognizes the best player in college football.