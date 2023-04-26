Vols QB Hendon Hooker posts videos of him dropping back in the pocket for the first time since torn ACL injury

Hooker is about to become a pro football player when he it taken in the NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker posted videos of himself dropping back into the pocket on Wednesday for the first time since he suffered his torn ACL injury in week 11 of last season against South Carolina.

"First day of dropping back during this morning's session," he wrote. "Feels great to move around again."

Hooker's videos took place in Tennessee's practice facility. The update comes a day before the NFL Draft, which begins April 27. Hooker is projected in most mock drafts to be a second of third-round pick, with some chatter of him being a first-round pick.

Hooker is coming off a season where he was named 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and selected as an All-American selection. In 2022, completed 229 of 329 passes for 3, 135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Hooker also scored five rushing touchdowns.