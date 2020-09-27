x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

WATCH: Henry To'o To'o takes it to the house for a pick-six

Henry To'o To'o gives the Vols their first defensive touchdown since October 20th, 2018.
Credit: AP
Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o (11) plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Henry To'o To'o wanted to get faster and stronger for his sophomore season. He's already showing he's quicker in position on defense than he was as a freshman. 

RELATED: Three Vols named to Freshman All-SEC list

To'o To'o gave the Vols their first defensive touchdown since October 20th, 2018. The last Vols defensive touchdown was from Kyle Phillips with a 27 yard pick against Alabama. 

Henry To'o To'o earned freshman All-America honors from several organizations. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and finished second on the Vols with 72 tackles.