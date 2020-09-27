WATCH: Henry To'o To'o takes it to the house for a pick-six

Henry To'o To'o gives the Vols their first defensive touchdown since October 20th, 2018.

Henry To'o To'o wanted to get faster and stronger for his sophomore season. He's already showing he's quicker in position on defense than he was as a freshman.

