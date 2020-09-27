WATCH: Henry To'o To'o takes it to the house for a pick-six

Henry To'o To'o wanted to get faster and stronger for his sophomore season. He's already showing he's quicker in position on defense than he was as a freshman.
To'o To'o gave the Vols their first defensive touchdown since October 20th, 2018. The last Vols defensive touchdown was from Kyle Phillips with a 27 yard pick against Alabama.
Henry To'o To'o earned freshman All-America honors from several organizations. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and finished second on the Vols with 72 tackles.