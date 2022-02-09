Heritage hires former Vols assistant coach Joe Osovet as new head coach

Osovet also had off the field responsibilities at Tennessee dating back to 2018.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Heritage High School announced Joe Osovet will take over as the new football head coach on Wednesday,

Osovet has collegiate experience. He was the tight ends coach at Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt in 2020. Prior to that he had a couple off the field responsibilities with the program dating abck to 2019.

Osovet was the head coach of ASA College in Brooklyn and served as an assistant at Nassau Community College prior to joining Tennessee.

He will replace former Heritage coach Tim Hammontree who was at the head coach at the school for 10 seasons.