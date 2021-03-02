High school basketball returns after Gov. Lee lifts restrictions

Last week, Governor Bill Lee suspended an executive order limiting attendance at indoor games, after improvements in COVID-19 cases across Tennessee.

High school teams returned to the basketball court Tuesday night, with fewer restrictions than they had during a unique season with new restrictions due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee announced that Executive Order 74 would be suspended, lifting COVID-19 restrictions on indoor school sporting events. It prevented many people from attending games, such as cheerleaders and dance teams.

Now, they had the chance to return to the basketball court and celebrate their teams. A Powell High School officials said there will also be more people in the stands after Governor Lee lifted restrictions, but also said there won't be as many people as there was before the pandemic.

"We've still got a lot of room," said Chad Smith, the school's Athletic Director. "We actually took out some bleachers. We have the actual benches, they're on their own. There's nobody behind them, so we're doing everything we can. We're taking every measure we can to make sure we finish the season to get to the tournament."