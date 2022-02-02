Several East Tennessee students competing in Bassmaster High School National Championship

Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter from Sevier County High School finished in the lead for the first day of the championship on Thursday.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee students are competing in the Bassmaster High School National Championship including fishers from the Alcoa Fishing Team and from Sevier County High School.

In fifth place as of Friday afternoon are Ty Trentham and Chase Mccarter from Sevier County High School with a total of ten fish caught. They took the Day 1 lead on Thursday, catching enough fish to total 17 pounds, 15 ounces.

“Tennessee has a lot of different types of lakes,” McCarter said in a release. “You have the Tennessee River, you have highland reservoirs, smallmouth, spotted bass — all of it.”

The top 12 teams will advance to the championship on Saturday. They may be joined by a Middle Tennessee fishing duo from Mt. Pleasant High School who were in 11th place.