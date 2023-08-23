Friday night high school football games delayed due to heat

Several games across East Tennessee were delayed to make sure fans could stay safe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — High school football is back in East Tennessee, but the second week of games may start a little later than usual.

Schools across the area announced Wednesday that some games were pushed back by up to an hour because of high temperatures in the area. Temperatures were expected to stay above 90 degrees Fahrenheit through Friday until some rain passes through over the weekend and brings temperatures down to the mid-80s.

A list of the games that were delayed is available below.

Halls at Gibbs - 8 p.m.

Powell at Farragut - 8 p.m.

Bearden at Alcoa - 7:30 p.m.

William Blount at Karns - 8 p.m.

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Cocke County - 7:30 p.m.

Fulton at Campbell County - 8 p.m.

Sevier County at Jefferson County 8 p.m.

West at Clinton - 7:45 p.m.

The TSSAA said schools need to make adjustments when temperatures get too hot. Officials said the rules were in place to protect everyone, including fans and student-athletes.

"These policies, of course, they're in place to protect the student-athlete. But, you've also got to be aware that the 84-year-old grandparent can be sitting in the stands and be as much, you know, be affected by stuff like that," said Matthew Gillispie, the assistant executive director at the TSSAA.