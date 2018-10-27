Here are the 2018 first round playoff matchups featuring teams from the WBIR viewing area.

6A Quad 1

Bearden at Maryville

Hardin Valley at Ooltewah

Cleveland at Farragut

5A Quad 1

Halls at David Crockett

Tennessee High at South-Doyle

Gibbs at Daniel Boone

Cocke County at Central

5A Quad 2

Lenoir City at Fulton

West at Catholic

Rhea County at Oak Ridge

Clinton at Soddy-Daisy

4A Quad 1

East Hamilton at Greeneville

Union County at Anderson County

4A Quad 2

Marshall County at Stone Memorial

3A Quad 1

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Johnson County

Chuckey-Doak at Austin-East

Kingston at Unicoi County

Claiborne at Alcoa

3A Quad 2

Loudon at Upperman

2A Quad 1

Wartburg Central at South Greene

Happy Valley at Oneida

Rockwood at Hampton

1A Quad 1

Midway at Cloudland

Jellico at Coalfield

Oliver Springs at Hancock County

Greenback - BYE

D-II Class AA

CAK at Notre Dame

Grace Christian at FRA

Chattanooga Christian at Webb

