Here are the 2018 first round playoff matchups featuring teams from the WBIR viewing area.
Bearden at Maryville
Hardin Valley at Ooltewah
Cleveland at Farragut
Halls at David Crockett
Tennessee High at South-Doyle
Gibbs at Daniel Boone
Cocke County at Central
5A Quad 2
Lenoir City at Fulton
West at Catholic
Rhea County at Oak Ridge
Clinton at Soddy-Daisy
East Hamilton at Greeneville
Union County at Anderson County
4A Quad 2
Marshall County at Stone Memorial
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Johnson County
Chuckey-Doak at Austin-East
Kingston at Unicoi County
Claiborne at Alcoa
3A Quad 2
Loudon at Upperman
Wartburg Central at South Greene
Happy Valley at Oneida
Rockwood at Hampton
Midway at Cloudland
Jellico at Coalfield
Oliver Springs at Hancock County
Greenback - BYE
CAK at Notre Dame
Grace Christian at FRA
Chattanooga Christian at Webb