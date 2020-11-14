x
High School Football Highlights - Playoffs Round Two

Check out the best highlights from the second round of the playoffs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We've made it through the first two rounds of the high school football playoffs, one step closer to the state title games in Cookeville. The matchups keep getting more intense with the entire season on the line. Here's a look at some of the best games from around the area in the second round. The quarterfinals get started on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Walker Valley 3, West 32

Oak Ridge 23, Rhea County 0

Halls 14, Maryville 28

South-Doyle 27, David Crockett 20

Rockwood 3, South Greene 35

Goodpasture 61, CAK 43

Nashville Christian 35, TKA 14

Greeneville 28, Anderson County 24

Bradley Central 6, Maryville 35

McMinn County, Dobyns-Bennett

Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20