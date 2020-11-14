High School Football Highlights - Playoffs Round Two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We've made it through the first two rounds of the high school football playoffs, one step closer to the state title games in Cookeville. The matchups keep getting more intense with the entire season on the line. Here's a look at some of the best games from around the area in the second round. The quarterfinals get started on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
Walker Valley 3, West 32
Oak Ridge 23, Rhea County 0
Halls 14, Maryville 28
South-Doyle 27, David Crockett 20
Rockwood 3, South Greene 35
Goodpasture 61, CAK 43
Nashville Christian 35, TKA 14
Greeneville 28, Anderson County 24
Bradley Central 6, Maryville 35
McMinn County, Dobyns-Bennett
Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20