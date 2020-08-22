High School Football Highlights - Week 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We are well into the first week of the high school football season! With games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, check out the local action!
Gibbs 17, Halls 31
William Blount 7, Maryville 49
Clinton 6, Anderson County 41
Oak Ridge 40, Hardin Valley 0
Greenback 0, Loudon 41
Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7
Jefferson County 26, Sevier County 35
Central 26, Cleveland 16
Beech 24, Powell 26
Bradley Central 21, Farragut 25
CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14
Kingston 35, Harriman 12
Rockwood 36, Midway 35 (Final in OT)
Blackman vs. Alcoa - 7 p.m. Saturday
Fulton vs. South-Doyle - 7:30 p.m. Saturday
The King's Academy vs. Seymour - 7:30 p.m. Saturday