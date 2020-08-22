x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

High School Football Highlights - Week 1

A look around the area at games from the first week of the high school football season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We are well into the first week of the high school football season! With games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, check out the local action!

Gibbs 17, Halls 31

William Blount 7, Maryville 49

Clinton 6, Anderson County 41

Oak Ridge 40, Hardin Valley 0

Greenback 0, Loudon 41

Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7

Jefferson County 26, Sevier County 35

Central 26, Cleveland 16

Beech 24, Powell 26

Bradley Central 21, Farragut 25

CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14

Kingston 35, Harriman 12

Rockwood 36, Midway 35 (Final in OT)

Blackman vs. Alcoa - 7 p.m. Saturday

Fulton vs. South-Doyle - 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The King's Academy vs. Seymour - 7:30 p.m. Saturday