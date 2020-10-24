High School Football Highlights - Week 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It's hard to believe, but the regular season is nearly over in the high school football world in Tennessee. Week 10 marks the penultimate session of action for local teams. With the playoffs fast approaching, there is much on the line. Sometimes pride, sometimes a spot in the playoffs and in some cases, an entire region crown. We take you around to the local games and show you the best high school football action from the week that was.
South-Doyle 19, Central 27
Catholic 35, West 7
Maryville 21, McMinn County 2
Grace Christian Academy 21, CAK 48
Powell 27, Oak Ridge 28
Sevier county 21, Halls 35
Gibbs 55, Carter 16
Alcoa 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0
Kingston 7, Pigeon Forge 6
Oliver Springs 7, Coalfield 14
Greenback 34, Midway 0
Seymour 6, Lenoir City 15