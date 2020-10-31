x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

High School Football Highlights - Week 11

Check out all the action from the regular season finale.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The final week of the regular season is upon us. Playoff positions, home games and even pride are on the line. Here's a look at some of the best games from around the region. Remember, the first round of the playoffs begin next Friday, Nov. 6, with another round being played each week until the TSSAA state title games in Cookeville. 

Alcoa 20, Dobyns-Bennett 7

Bearden 27, Science Hill 7

CAK 21, Webb 13

Carter 37, Sevier county 45

Gibbs 23, Central 34

South-Doyle 40, Powell 48

Clinton 42, Karns 33

Oliver Springs 14, Midway 7

Austin-East 7, Northview Academy 28

Pigeon Forge 13, Scott 6

Gatlinburg-Pittman 21, Kingston 7