High School Football Highlights - Week 11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The final week of the regular season is upon us. Playoff positions, home games and even pride are on the line. Here's a look at some of the best games from around the region. Remember, the first round of the playoffs begin next Friday, Nov. 6, with another round being played each week until the TSSAA state title games in Cookeville.
Alcoa 20, Dobyns-Bennett 7
Bearden 27, Science Hill 7
CAK 21, Webb 13
Carter 37, Sevier county 45
Gibbs 23, Central 34
South-Doyle 40, Powell 48
Clinton 42, Karns 33
Oliver Springs 14, Midway 7
Austin-East 7, Northview Academy 28
Pigeon Forge 13, Scott 6
Gatlinburg-Pittman 21, Kingston 7