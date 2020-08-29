High school football highlights - Week 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for the second week of high school football! Here's a look at your local highlights from your favorite teams.
Powell 31, Anderson County 29
South-Doyle 0, Grace Christian Academy 15
Gatlinburg-Pittman 13, The King's Academy 39
Loudon 44, Lenoir City 10
Fulton 9, Central 21
Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0
McCallie 55, Webb 0
Clinton 15, CAK 45
Carter 24, Campbell County 13
Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12
Sevier County 21, Heritage 14
Oliver Spring 6, William Blount 40
Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34