High school football highlights - Week 2

Check out all the highlights from the second week of high school football!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for the second week of high school football! Here's a look at your local highlights from your favorite teams.

Powell 31, Anderson County 29

South-Doyle 0, Grace Christian Academy 15

Gatlinburg-Pittman 13, The King's Academy 39

Loudon 44, Lenoir City 10

Fulton 9, Central 21

Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0

McCallie 55, Webb 0

Clinton 15, CAK 45

Carter 24, Campbell County 13

Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12

Sevier County 21, Heritage 14

Oliver Spring 6, William Blount 40

Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34

