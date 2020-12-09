x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

High School Football Highlights - Week 4

Check out the highlights from this week's high school football action!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It's time for the fourth week of high school football! Here's a look at your local highlights from your favorite teams. 

Oak Ridge 25, Faragut 45

Heritage 22, William Blount 29

Austin-East 7, Fulton 37

Alcoa 9, Maryville 14

Hardin Valley 21, Central 53

Karns 7, Powell 43

Anderson County 21, South-Doyle 22

Mt. Juliet Christian 7, The King's Academy 27

Cherokee 0, Morristown West 35

Morristown East 14, Gibbs 39

Rockwood 20, Kingston 35

Monterey 50, Harriman 18

West 42, Jefferson County 0

RELATED | Helmet Stickers - Week 4

RELATED | Union County High School Patriot Band performs