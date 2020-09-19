x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

High School Football Highlights Week 5

Check out the best plays from this week of the high school football season.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — It's time for the fifth week of high school football! Region matchups, rivalries and more. Here's a look at your local highlights from your favorite teams. Check out the complete coverage on Friday night during the 11 p.m. newscast as part of the 10Sports Blitz on WBIR. 

Oak Ridge 7, West 22

Wartburg 14, Midway 45

Morristown West 14, Farragut 45

Sevier County 20, South-Doyle 60

Kingston 32, Northview Academy 6

Maryville 28, Bearden 0

Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 0

McCallie 45, Catholic 31

Karns 7, Fulton 47

Gibbs 31, Campbell County 41

Howard 0, Anderson County 42

CAK 35, Silverdale 0

Tennessee High 45, Morristown East 20

Science Hill 35, Jefferson County 12

Powell vs. Central - Saturday, 7:30 p.m.