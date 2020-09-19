High School Football Highlights Week 5

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — It's time for the fifth week of high school football! Region matchups, rivalries and more. Here's a look at your local highlights from your favorite teams. Check out the complete coverage on Friday night during the 11 p.m. newscast as part of the 10Sports Blitz on WBIR.
Oak Ridge 7, West 22
Wartburg 14, Midway 45
Morristown West 14, Farragut 45
Sevier County 20, South-Doyle 60
Kingston 32, Northview Academy 6
Maryville 28, Bearden 0
Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 0
McCallie 45, Catholic 31
Karns 7, Fulton 47
Gibbs 31, Campbell County 41
Howard 0, Anderson County 42
CAK 35, Silverdale 0
Tennessee High 45, Morristown East 20
Science Hill 35, Jefferson County 12
Powell vs. Central - Saturday, 7:30 p.m.