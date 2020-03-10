x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

High School Football Highlights - Week 7

Check out all the action from this week in high school football.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We've officially entered the final month of the regular season of high school football. October is a time when regions are decided, playoff berths are clinched and teams have the opportunity to set themselves up for a long run on the way to Cookeville. 

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from games this weekend.

Hardin Valley 20, Bearden 44

Northview Academy 8, Alcoa 56

Maryville 35, Fulton 0

Webb 21, Grace Christian Academy 24

Midway 28, Coalfield 44

Oneida 14, Rockwood 21

Oak Ridge 56, Karns 14

Farragut 35, Science Hill 13

West 42, Clinton 3

Sevier County 41, Gibbs 35

Morristown West 25, Carter 43

Oliver Springs 37, Harriman 18