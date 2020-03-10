High School Football Highlights - Week 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We've officially entered the final month of the regular season of high school football. October is a time when regions are decided, playoff berths are clinched and teams have the opportunity to set themselves up for a long run on the way to Cookeville.
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from games this weekend.
Hardin Valley 20, Bearden 44
Northview Academy 8, Alcoa 56
Maryville 35, Fulton 0
Webb 21, Grace Christian Academy 24
Midway 28, Coalfield 44
Oneida 14, Rockwood 21
Oak Ridge 56, Karns 14
Farragut 35, Science Hill 13
West 42, Clinton 3
Sevier County 41, Gibbs 35
Morristown West 25, Carter 43
Oliver Springs 37, Harriman 18