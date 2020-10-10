x
High School Football Highlights - Week 8

A look around the area at games from the first week of the high school football season.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — There are just a few weeks left in the regular season for high school football teams across Tennessee. Locally, we're starting to see teams separate themselves, as big games with big consequences happen across the area. Here's a look at some of the games from around the area for Week 8 of the high school football season.

Maryville 35, Bradley Central 13

Powell 27, West 39

Central 14, Carter 6

Dobyns-Bennett 56, Farragut 35

South-Doyle 21, Halls 14

Clinton 6, Fulton 24

Lenoir City 14, Gibbs 49

Bearden 33, Jefferson County 24

Science Hill 28, Morristown West 14

Kingston 24, Scott 20

The King's Academy 42, Oneida 19

Northview Academy 0, Pigeon Forge 35

Morristown East 54, Sevier County 23

Sunbright 7, Oliver Springs 41

Jellico 30, Wartburg 46