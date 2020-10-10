High School Football Highlights - Week 8

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — There are just a few weeks left in the regular season for high school football teams across Tennessee. Locally, we're starting to see teams separate themselves, as big games with big consequences happen across the area. Here's a look at some of the games from around the area for Week 8 of the high school football season.
Maryville 35, Bradley Central 13
Powell 27, West 39
Central 14, Carter 6
Dobyns-Bennett 56, Farragut 35
South-Doyle 21, Halls 14
Clinton 6, Fulton 24
Lenoir City 14, Gibbs 49
Bearden 33, Jefferson County 24
Science Hill 28, Morristown West 14
Kingston 24, Scott 20
The King's Academy 42, Oneida 19
Northview Academy 0, Pigeon Forge 35
Morristown East 54, Sevier County 23
Sunbright 7, Oliver Springs 41
Jellico 30, Wartburg 46