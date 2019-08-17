KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a busy night for football teams around Knoxville Friday night. Week one of high school football isn’t until next week, but fans got a sneak peak at several teams on Friday evening. 16 local teams got a chance to play inside Neyland Stadium, as they each took part in the Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Jamboree.

Just a few minutes down Alcoa Highway there was another jamboree. Five teams from Blount County took part in the action, including Maryville, Alcoa, Heritage, William Blount and Greenback. Week one begins on Thursday as Greeneville travels to Powell.