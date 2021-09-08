High School football jamborees kick off this week

Many local high schools will be participating in jamborees throughout East Tennessee this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The high school football season will officially get underway next week, but before that happens many area teams will be getting ready by scrimmaging.

Things kick off Thursday with the 5Star Preps Jamboree, presented by Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinic. The jamboree will be held at Carson-Newman and will feature Clinton, Grace Christian Academy and Jellico.

On Friday there will be even more football to watch. Just a week out from week one, there will be jamborees held at Neyland Stadium and various other area high school stadiums.

Several local teams will be participants at the Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic Kick-Off Classic at Neyland Stadium on Friday. Powell, Bearden, Farragut, Campbell County, Carter, West and more will be on display.

WBIR's sports team will be there to bring you highlights!