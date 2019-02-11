KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The road to Cookeville begins Nov. 8 with the first round of the high school football playoffs. Four wins gets you a trip to the Blue Cross Bowl State Championship Games. Here are the first round playoff matchups featuring teams from the WBIR viewing area (all games start at 7 p.m.):
William Blount at Dobyns-Bennett
Bearden at McMinn County
Bradley Central at Farragut
Science Hill at Maryville
Quad 1
Gibbs at Tennessee High
David Crockett at Central
Halls at Daniel Boone
Cherokee at South-Doyle
Quad 2
Lenoir City at Powell
Fulton at Rhea County
Walker Valley at West
Oak Ridge at Soddy Daisy
Quad 1
Howard at Greeneville
Grainger at Anderson County
Quad 2
Stone Memorial at Marshall County
Quad 1
Kingston at Chuckey-Doak
Johnson County at Austin-East
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Unicoi County
West Greene at Alcoa
Quad 2
York Institute at Loudon
Sweetwater at Smith County
Quad 1
Cumberland Gap at Hampton
Sullivan North at Oneida
Rockwood at South Greene
Happy Valley at Meigs County
Quad 2
Tellico Plains at Watertown
Harriman at Cloudland
Jellico at Oliver Springs
Coalfield at Hancock County
Unaka at Greenback
King's Academy - First Round Bye (plays winner of USJ vs. Chattanooga Grace in second round)
Goodpasture at Grace Christian
Webb at CPA
CAK at Chattanooga Christian
Catholic at Memphis University School
