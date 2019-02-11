KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The road to Cookeville begins Nov. 8 with the first round of the high school football playoffs. Four wins gets you a trip to the Blue Cross Bowl State Championship Games. Here are the first round playoff matchups featuring teams from the WBIR viewing area (all games start at 7 p.m.):

CLASS 6A

William Blount at Dobyns-Bennett

Bearden at McMinn County

Bradley Central at Farragut

Science Hill at Maryville

CLASS 5A

Quad 1

Gibbs at Tennessee High

David Crockett at Central

Halls at Daniel Boone

Cherokee at South-Doyle

Quad 2

Lenoir City at Powell

Fulton at Rhea County

Walker Valley at West

Oak Ridge at Soddy Daisy

CLASS 4A

Quad 1

Howard at Greeneville

Grainger at Anderson County

Quad 2

Stone Memorial at Marshall County

CLASS 3A

Quad 1

Kingston at Chuckey-Doak

Johnson County at Austin-East

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Unicoi County

West Greene at Alcoa

Quad 2

York Institute at Loudon

Sweetwater at Smith County

CLASS 2A

Quad 1

Cumberland Gap at Hampton

Sullivan North at Oneida

Rockwood at South Greene

Happy Valley at Meigs County

Quad 2

Tellico Plains at Watertown

CLASS 1A

Harriman at Cloudland

Jellico at Oliver Springs

Coalfield at Hancock County

Unaka at Greenback

DII-A

King's Academy - First Round Bye (plays winner of USJ vs. Chattanooga Grace in second round)

DII-AA

Goodpasture at Grace Christian

Webb at CPA

CAK at Chattanooga Christian

DII-AAA

Catholic at Memphis University School

