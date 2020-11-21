x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

High school football playoff semifinal matchups, schedules

Just one game separates teams from Cookeville. Check to see who your favorite team is playing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Just one game remains between high school football teams and a trip to Cookeville. Semifinal matchups are set, with tantalizing games in store for teams across East Tennessee. Games will be played on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Here's a look at the local teams still playing to raise the Gold Ball in December.

1A

Coalfield vs. South Pittsburg - Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

3A

Alcoa vs. Red Bank - Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

5A 

South-Doyle vs. Oak Ridge - Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

6A

Maryville vs. Oakland, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

The only local team hosting in the semifinals is Oak Ridge, the remaining teams will hit the road, traveling from Murfreesboro to Chattanooga. You can check out all the scores and highlights on the 10Sports Blitz during the 11 p.m. newscast on Fridays.