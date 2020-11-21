High school football playoff semifinal matchups, schedules

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Just one game remains between high school football teams and a trip to Cookeville. Semifinal matchups are set, with tantalizing games in store for teams across East Tennessee. Games will be played on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Here's a look at the local teams still playing to raise the Gold Ball in December.
1A
Coalfield vs. South Pittsburg - Nov. 27, 7 p.m.
3A
Alcoa vs. Red Bank - Nov. 27, 7 p.m.
5A
South-Doyle vs. Oak Ridge - Nov. 27, 7 p.m.
6A
Maryville vs. Oakland, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.
The only local team hosting in the semifinals is Oak Ridge, the remaining teams will hit the road, traveling from Murfreesboro to Chattanooga. You can check out all the scores and highlights on the 10Sports Blitz during the 11 p.m. newscast on Fridays.