KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six teams from the Knoxville area will play in four matchups in the TSSAA football semifinals. The winners move on to the state championship games in Cookeville.

All games below kick off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29.

CLASS 6A

Oakland at Maryville

CLASS 5A

West at Central

CLASS 3A

Loudon at Alcoa

CLASS 1A

South Pittsburg at Greenback