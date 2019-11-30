KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blue Cross Bowl state championship games are set for 2019. Four East Tennessee teams will compete for a gold ball in Cookeville in early December.
Here are the matchups featuring teams from the Knoxville area:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 (ALL TIMES EASTERN)
1A: Noon - Greenback vs. Lake County
3A: 4 p.m. - Alcoa vs. Pearl Cohn
5A: 8pm - Central vs. Summit
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
6A: 8pm - Maryville vs. Ravenwood
