KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blue Cross Bowl state championship games are set for 2019. Four East Tennessee teams will compete for a gold ball in Cookeville in early December.

Here are the matchups featuring teams from the Knoxville area:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 (ALL TIMES EASTERN)

1A: Noon - Greenback vs. Lake County

3A: 4 p.m. - Alcoa vs. Pearl Cohn

5A: 8pm - Central vs. Summit

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

6A: 8pm - Maryville vs. Ravenwood

