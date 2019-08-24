KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All summer long, fans have been waiting for high school football to return. Many games on Friday were delayed by weather, but evening storms couldn't stop football season from finally arriving.

Gibbs 32, Halls 21

Gibbs and Halls got together in week one, as the Red Devils found themselves in the win column at the end of Friday night. Gibbs will look to rebound against Seymour next week.

Morristown West 23, Morristown East 19

The Battle of Morristown was renewed on Friday night, and as expected it was a close game. Morristown West edged out cross town rival Morristown East in the end, and picked up their first win of the season. Morristown East will look to rebound against Jefferson County next week.

Campbell County 14, Cocke County 0

It was an emotional evening in Campbell County. Head coach Justin Price and his family were recognized before the game as fans wore orange in support of the family's child who is battling leukemia. The Cougars were victorious after a lengthy weather delay, as their defense held Cocke County scoreless.

Hardin Valley 13, Oak Ridge 6

The Hawks and Wildcats opened their seasons at Blankenship Field in Oak Ridge on Friday night. As with many games in the area, both teams had to try and stay focused through a lengthy weather delay. Hardin Valley outlasted the home team, as the Hawks won a close one, 13-6.

Anderson County 26, Clinton 0

Anderson County played the role of spoiler on Friday. The Mavericks went into enemy territory to shutout Clinton, 26-0. Clinton will try and rebound next week against CAK. Anderson County will travel to Powell in week two.

Central 51, Cleveland 20

It's hard to live up to expectations when you're coming off of a State Championship victory, but if there was a road map to doing it, Central would have mapped it out perfectly with their performance on Friday. The Bobcats picked up win number one on the season, and will look to stay undefeated as they travel to Fulton next week.