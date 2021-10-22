10Sports Blitz: Check out high school football scores and highlights from week 10

The 10Sports Blitz brings you scores and highlights clips from week nine of high school football!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday night football is back in East Tennessee when high school teams will face off in heart-pounding plays. Most of the games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, while the Farragut Admirals will play against the Fulton Falcons after Farragut lost a close game against Bradley Central last week.

Meanwhile, the Bearden Bulldogs will play against the Anderson County Mavericks after the Bulldogs won against Cleveland in last week's games.

And the Rebels from West High School and Maryville High School will face off after Maryville demolished Hardin Valley's team in last week's game.