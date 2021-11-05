10Sports Blitz: Check out high school football scores for the Round 1 Playoffs

The 10Sports Blitz brings you scores and highlights clips from week 11 of high school football!

It's been a long journey for some of East Tennessee's high school football teams, but they finally made it. The first round of the playoffs starts at 7 p.m. Friday, with some exciting matchups.

The Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors will play against the Franklin Road Panthers while the Coalfield Yellow Jackets take on the North Greene Huskies.

The Falcons will face off, with teams from Fulton High School and Volunteer High School. Last week, Fulton beat Carter and took the home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Last week, the West High School Rebels won against the Central Bobcats. Now, they're facing the Trojans from Morristown-Hamblen West High School. The Farragut Admirals are also heading to the playoffs after a win last week. Now, they are playing against the Science Hill Hilltoppers.