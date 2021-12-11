10Sports Blitz: Check out scores for the the high school football semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a long round with tons of exciting matchups, but the high school football season is approaching an end. The semifinals are set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, and teams will battle it out to see who is the best!
The West High School Rebels won in a high-scoring game last week, beating Central. Now, the Rebels will take on the Powell Panthers.
The Robbinsville Black Knights will also face the Murphy Bulldogs after a close game against the North Rowan Cavaliers last week. They won by 3 points, nothing like Alcoa's game last week.
In that game, they beat the Pigeon Forge Tigers 52-0, and will now face the Giles County Bobcats in the semifinals.
Five local high school players were also named TSSAA Mr. Football Finalists on Tuesday night.
In Division 1 Class 3A Loudon quarterback Keaton Harig and Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles were two of three finalists.
In Division 1 Class 4A, Greeneville running back Mason Gudger was one of three finalists.
In Division 1 Class 5A, Karns running back DeSean Bishop and Powell defensive lineman Walter Nolen were two of three finalists.
This story will be updated with the latest scores from the semifinals. You can see the scores and matchups below.