10Sports Blitz: Check out scores for the the high school football semifinals

The 10Sports Blitz brings you scores and highlights clips from this week of high school football!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a long round with tons of exciting matchups, but the high school football season is approaching an end. The semifinals are set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, and teams will battle it out to see who is the best!

The West High School Rebels won in a high-scoring game last week, beating Central. Now, the Rebels will take on the Powell Panthers.

The Robbinsville Black Knights will also face the Murphy Bulldogs after a close game against the North Rowan Cavaliers last week. They won by 3 points, nothing like Alcoa's game last week.

In that game, they beat the Pigeon Forge Tigers 52-0, and will now face the Giles County Bobcats in the semifinals.

Five local high school players were also named TSSAA Mr. Football Finalists on Tuesday night.

In Division 1 Class 3A Loudon quarterback Keaton Harig and Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles were two of three finalists.

In Division 1 Class 4A, Greeneville running back Mason Gudger was one of three finalists.

In Division 1 Class 5A, Karns running back DeSean Bishop and Powell defensive lineman Walter Nolen were two of three finalists.