10Sports Blitz: Week 10 Players of the Week

Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley and Anderson County linebacker Gavin Noe win this week's honors!

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the second to last week of the regular season, the voters have selected the 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week.

On offense, Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley won. He had 487 passing yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Sevier County. The passing yards total set a school record and the passing touchdowns tied the school record, which he also tied earlier this season.

Hensley has claimed his second Player of the Week honor this season.

"It's just amazement that it happened because it didn't feel like it, but I guess I threw for that," he said with a chuckle, "It's awesome to look back at and say I threw seven touchdowns in a game. It's a big achievement."

On defense, Anderson County linebacker Gavin Noe claimed the honor. He had 12 tackles and two tackles for loss in a win over Bearden last Friday.

Noe had been practicing over the summer play linebacker. He did in week one against Powell, before suffering a leg injury that kept him out for a few games. When he returned, he played defensive end until last week's win. Having just played two games at linebacker, he's happy to have contributed to his team in any way possible.

He credits his coaches and teammates for his success.

"I've worked a lot with those guys to understand a lot of parts of the defense," Noe said. "I try to carry that on my chest and try to be the captain of the defense. To be able to play wherever they need to play means a lot. I was in the right place at the right time and I was able to make some plays for my team. We have a lot of great players and they put me in a lot of good positions to make plays."