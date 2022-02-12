3 East Tennessee players earn top honors at Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards

Several players from East Tennessee schools were nominated as the top three finalists in their division.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Three of East Tennessee's top high school football players were recognized as the best in their division at the 38th annual Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

The award ceremony was held on Wednesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Several players from East Tennessee schools were nominated as the top three finalists in their division. In one case, two players from Alcoa High School were up against each other for the award!

The awards are given to players based on their performance during the 2022 regular season -- both on the field and off the field. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists, and academics and character were taken into consideration.

Here are your East Tennessee winners for 2022:

Division I, Class 3A Winner: Alcoa High School OL Lance Williams

Three-star Alcoa High School OL Lance Williams took home top honors for his division Wednesday. He will be joining the ranks of the Virginia Tech Hokies during his college career.

Alcoa recently celebrated its 8th consecutive state football championship.

Division I, Class 4A Winner: Fulton High School QB Marcellus Jackson

Marcellus Jackson joined elite company Wednesday, becoming the third player from Fulton High School to earn the top honor and the eighth to be named as a finalist. He joins 2013 graduate Daryl Rollins-Davis and 2018 graduate DeShawn Page.

Division I, Class 5A Winner: Karns High School RB DeSean Bishop

Three-star Karns High School RB DeSean Bishop earned his second consecutive Mr. Football Award. The star running back posted an impressive 8,254 rushing yards and 100 rushing touchdowns in his career, putting him among the all-time best in the state per the TSSAA record books.

Bishop is weighing his college prospects again after decommitting from Coastal Carolina, making the announcement Tuesday that he is 100% open for recruitment.