Nothing but net!!

A high school basketball game between two East Tennessee schools ended in spectacular fashion on Thursday night!

Grainger County was hosting Gatlinburg-Pittman in an early season matchup. Anthony Atkins was in the stands.

Atkins said Grainger had led the entire game until Gatlinburg Pittman scored to take the lead as time was running out.

After a G-P score, and with the game on the line, Grizzlies sophomore Brody Grubb took the inbound pass with seconds remaining and hurled it at the goal from the opposite end of the court... and hit it!

Grainger ended up with the 58-55 win and a big celebration on the court that included both players and fans.

Atkins said Brody comes off the bench but it a valuable asset to the team, and this video just proves it!

Congrats to them!

