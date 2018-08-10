Knoxville — Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) will have to forfeit a win this season for having an ineligible player.

According to the letter from the TSSAA to the school's Director of Athletics, CAK self-reported the violation that happened in the September 28 game against Silverdale Baptist Academy.

The athlete transferred from another school. TSSAA rules say the student has to sit out one year after a transfer. In this case, CAK thought the student's last game at his previous school was a varsity game on September 22, 2017. In fact, it was a junior varsity game on November 3, 2017.

The letter calls it a "misinterpretation" of the TSSAA transfer rule.

The school must give up the 6-0 victory over Silverdale, and will be fined $50.

"We want to commend the administration of Christian Academy of Knoxville on the manner in which this situation has been handled," wrote Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. "Thank you for self-reporting the violation. We know you will take the necessary steps to ensure this type of situation does not occur again."

CAK, which had a 3-5 record, will now go to 2-6.

