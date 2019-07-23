The Austin-East Roadrunners are known for their ability to light up a score board. The offense averaged 33 points per game last season. However, they scored just 20 combined points against Alcoa in the 3A quarterfinals in the last two seasons.

The Roadrunners are aiming for a much deeper playoff run in 2019.

"One thing this year is just being a more hungry team," said head coach Jeff Phillips. "This team, I think, has got a little chip on its shoulder."

Coach Phillips believes the Roadrunners will be stronger and more physical this season.

That brand of football is a bit easier to convey with 5-foot-11, 205-pound quarterback Trey Foster. The rising senior is difficult to tackle and is known to drag defenders as he fights for extra yards.

His intentions for his final high school football season are clear.

"I'm looking forward to winning state," Foster said. "I just look forward to having a ring on my finger, having a ceremony and everybody smiling because they know they just did something great."

Foster and his teammates came close to that goal in 2016, but fell to Marion County in the 2A semifinals. Austin-East has not won the state championship since 2001.

Foster said staying in the weight room will be the key for Austin-East to win the 2019 state championship.

The Roadrunners start their season at Webb on Aug. 23.