Offensive player of the week: Brayden Latham, West High School

The junior running back scored four touchdowns in the region championship win over Central.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — For the second consecutive season, West running back Brayden Latham wins our offensive player of the week award for the final week of the regular season.

The junior running back averaged 11.1 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns in the Rebels' 49-14 win over the Central Bobcats on Oct. 29. The victory secured the 5A-Region 2 championship.

Latham admitted to tallying his stats during the blowout win.

"I counted them up, I was counting [touchdowns] if I'm being honest with you," he said with a smile.

When he won offensive player of the week as a sophomore, Latham was a few days removed from his first-ever three-touchdown game. One year later, he now has a four-touchdown game on his high school football resume.

"It's great. It's amazing honestly. I think it's a once in a lifetime kind of thing and it's great to do it with my fellow brothers at West High School," he said.