Maryville three-star offensive lineman Cal Grubbs commits to Liberty University

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville three-star offensive lineman and class of 2023 recruit Cal Grubbs will play college football at Liberty University, he announced Sunday afternoon.

Grubbs made his choice between a final three of Liberty, Duke University and Miami University. He revealed that list on Tuesday.

The 247Sports composite rankings have Grubbs as the No. 41 recruit in Tennessee in the class of 2023 and the 84th-ranked inside offensive lineman in his class. Grubbs is listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 lbs.