McMinn HS player tested positive day before playoff game canceled, health department says

The TSSAA has not yet made a decision whether the seasons for McMinn County, Dobyns-Bennett are over after the called-off game.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A positive coronavirus case on the McMinn County football team led the Tennessee Department of Health and Sullivan County Health Department to call off a playoff game with Dobyns-Bennett Friday, the regional medical director said.

Dr. Stephen May said Monday the state health department notified him before kickoff in Kingsport that a McMinn County player had tested positive Thursday and that proper contact tracing had not yet been completed. The player had previously practiced with the team and his contacts should have been in quarantine, May said.

To continue to play, May said, would "risk potential exposure to the Dobyns-Bennett team."

"My job is to protect Sullivan County residents," he said. "It was imperative that we act to prevent further exposure or a COVID cluster at Dobyns-Bennett."

The game was cancelled shortly after 7:30 p.m. over McMinn County's objections. An expected decision from the TSSAA has not yet been announced, but the Kingsport City Schools Superintendent said his team was treating the game as a "COVID-19 win."

On Twitter, McMinn County Football said the positive player did not travel on the team bus and was not at the game to play, but indicated he was in the stands.

It is not clear why a person who tested positive for the coronavirus the day before was in the crowd at the Friday night game, which was held 150 miles from McMinn County. TSSAA guidelines prevent COVID-19 positive individuals from attending games.

Also on Twitter, the McMinn Football team indicated the player had a second, negative test and an "authorized letter."

May said the second test was an antibody test. The website for the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicates antibody tests should not be used to diagnose current infection, except when a viral test is delayed.

"An antibody test may not show if you have a current COVID-19 infection because it can take 1–3 weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies," the website reads.

Both teams were on the field warming up Friday but were instructed to leave the field before 6:30 p.m. About an hour later the game was officially canceled.

The TSSAA is looking into the incident. Matthew Gillespie, TSSAA executive assistant director, sent the following statement.

"The TSSAA has asked administrations of both schools to submit all factual information to them and a decision will come no earlier than Monday."